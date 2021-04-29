Senate Republicans Call on President Biden to Investigate Bombshell Allegations Against John Kerry

A group of 19 Senate Republicans are urging President Joe Biden to launch an investigation into former Secretary of State, and current Biden administration Climate Czar, John Kerry. The former Obama administration official is under fire for reports that he allegedly leaked information about Israel to the Foreign Minister of Iran.

Calls for his resignation have piled up, as well as for an independent probe. Led by Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), this group of GOP lawmakers urge Biden directly to probe Kerry’s conduct.

“Secretary Kerry has a long history of employing transactional diplomacy against the best interests of the United States or our allies – often trading long-term national security for a flawed short-term political agenda – which has ultimately endangered our allies and emboldened our adversaries. The most recent egregious allegation, is the purported claim in a leaked recording by Foreign Minister Zarif, that Secretary Kerry relayed covert Israeli actions against Iranian interests in Syria. Revealing sensitive information, whether deliberately or not, about one of our most important and enduring allies in the region, the state of Israel, to an avowed enemy – the largest state sponsor of terrorism, responsible for the killing, wounding and maiming of thousands of American service men and women – is reason alone to remove Secretary Kerry from your administration,” the lawmakers wrote to the president. “If proven false, this narrative is yet further proof that Iranian officials are dishonest brokers and we ask that your administration be mindful of this as you continue discussions on the future of U.S. posture towards Iran.”

Kerry has denied the claims, but the White House has not yet commented on the situation.