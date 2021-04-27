Rose McGowan Tears Into Democrat 'Cult' Party

Liberal actress Rose McGowan had harsh words for the Democratic Party’s “cult” culture.

"I am not here to make people feel bad about their political choices," she told Fox News Primetime guest host Tammy Bruce. "But I am here to say that you might be in a cult too if you don’t know the signs. And I do believe Democrats, most especially, are in a deep cult that they really don’t know about and aren’t really aware of..."My persecution and awakening from being a Democrat was so much about what I do and what I say now and so much about realizing how hardcore of a cult it is," she said. "And how much it does to women and the people it says it’s going to help. Then why haven’t they achieved anything?"

Rose McGowan: “Democrats are in a deep cult.” pic.twitter.com/kVJCKkHeeG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 27, 2021

She went on to argue that the “propaganda machine” perpetrated by the Left is harmful.

“It gave me the ability to see the control and the propaganda machine, especially in the U.S., for what it is and how it harms people, and how the left can harm people just as much as the right if they go very, very deep into it and ignore all other aspects of — kind of reality in a way and that you’re serving a master that might not be serving you.”

McGowan has previously been a vocal critic of the party, in particular about the hypocritical treatment of sexual misconduct victims who accuse high-profile Democrats of wrongdoing.