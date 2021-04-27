Filibuster
Manchin Throws Cold Water on Democrats' Hopes of Passing HR 1

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) threw cold water on Democrats’ hopes of passing one of their latest radical pieces of legislation, as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hopes to bring it to the floor. The legislation passed the House along party lines, earning no Republican votes. The legislation is a total power grab that would completely overhaul the electoral system. 

HR 1 would put elections under complete control of the federal government, leaving states out to dry. In a blow to Democratic leadership, Manchin said he would not be a part of the effort to overhaul the system, via his interview with Vox: 

“How in the world could you, with the tension we have right now, allow a voting bill to restructure the voting of America on a partisan line?” he asked. He says that 20 to 25 percent of the public already doesn’t trust the system and that a party-line overhaul would “guarantee” that number would increase, leading to more “anarchy” like that at the Capitol on January 6. He added: “I just believe with all my heart and soul that’s what would happen, and I’m not going to be part of it.”

The Democrat "swing" vote also maintained that he would under no circumstances vote to eliminate the legislative filibuster, which a growing number of Democrats are hoping to do in order to pass progressive legislation with GOP consent.

