Trump Endorses Susan Wright in Texas Special Election

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The voters of Texas’ 6th congressional district will head to the polls on May 1 for a special election to replace the late Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX), who died of COVID. The field of contenders to fill the vacated seat includes Wright’s wife, Susan Wright, who hopes to serve in the seat previously held by her husband.

Former President Donald Trump handed his endorsement to Wright, praising her late husband’s commitment to the America First agenda.

“Susan Wright will be a terrific Congresswoman (TX-06) for the Great State of Texas. She is the wife of the late Congressman Ron Wright, who has always been supportive of our America First Policies. Susan will be strong on the Border, Crime, Pro-Life, our brave Military and Vets, and will ALWAYS protect your Second Amendment,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Early voting is NOW underway—and the Special Election takes place on Saturday, May 1st. Get out and VOTE! Susan has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Wright also has the support of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and her political action committee (PAC) that supports GOP women.

The special election will take place on Saturday.

