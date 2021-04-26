Oklahoma Governor Takes Major Pro-Life Action

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK) joined other GOP governors and state legislatures in defending the unborn. Stitt signed HB 2441, a version of the "heartbeat" abortion bill. An unborn baby's heartbeat is typically detectable at six weeks gestation.
Similar legislation has been signed into law in other states, along with mandates that abortion providers check for a fetal heartbeat before going through with an abortion procedure. The newly-signed law would classify performing abortions if a heartbeat is detected as illegal, with exceptions for the life of the mother; the doctor can also deem the pregnancy "medically futile" as an exception to the law.
(3/4) I'm keeping my promise to sign all pro-life legislation. We now have three more laws protecting the lives of the unborn! HB 2441, HB 1904, and HB 1102. pic.twitter.com/PVdRBELNZg— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) April 26, 2021
Stitt also signed HB1102 into law, which would classify abortions as "unprofessional conduct" under the state's statutes.
"Performance of an abortion as defined by Section 1-730 of Title 63 of the Oklahoma Statutes, except for an abortion necessary to prevent the death of the mother or to prevent substantial or irreversible physical impairment of the mother that substantially increases the risk of death," the bill reads.
Together, the bills limit access to abortion in Oklahoma. The heartbeat bills passed in other states, including Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio and Tennessee, have seen challenges in court from pro-abortion groups.