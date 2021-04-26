Oklahoma Governor Takes Major Pro-Life Action

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK) joined other GOP governors and state legislatures in defending the unborn. Stitt signed HB 2441, a version of the "heartbeat" abortion bill. An unborn baby's heartbeat is typically detectable at six weeks gestation.

Similar legislation has been signed into law in other states, along with mandates that abortion providers check for a fetal heartbeat before going through with an abortion procedure. The newly-signed law would classify performing abortions if a heartbeat is detected as illegal, with exceptions for the life of the mother; the doctor can also deem the pregnancy "medically futile" as an exception to the law.