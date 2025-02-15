And the Loneliest and Most Miserable Americans Are...

Are we shocked by this survey? No one should, but it’s nice to see reaffirmation regarding why liberals are downtrodden, with their messaging being reflective of that mood. The Democratic Party right now is bereft of talent and coherent messaging. The go-to talking points appear to be ‘Trump is bad, and Elon is a d**k.’ It’s laughably unserious, but that’s what happens when you have a party that genuinely thought that abortion and female voters would carry them over the top.

It's why identitarian politics is a cancer and the mother of all mirages when it comes to election strategy. Earth to Democrats: Most women voters were worried about other things, like the cost of living, inflation, and illegal immigration. The Democrats’ race-obsessed mindset makes for an exclusionary, divisive political agenda, and it’s beyond unwelcoming. Who are the folks who carry that war cry the most? Liberal women, specifically single, college-educated women who, take every issue to eleven. And they’re also the most miserable, loneliest slice of society out there:

NEW - Liberal women are the most unhappy and lonely, the new American Family Survey shows. pic.twitter.com/7jUFVsUZ57 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 14, 2025

Not even non-white voters are that rabid about issues about race and equality, but white progressives run the show at the Democratic Party, and it shows. When your mindset is everything is racist, men are evil, and you are so focused on intersectionality nonsense, you’ll likely become depressed, isolated, and angry. No one wants to be at war 24/7. That’s the liberal female mindset, but I also think soy boy lefty dudes are like this as well.

Most people don’t care about whether the land you’re standing on was stolen from Native Americans. Yes, recent Democratic National Committee meetings were prefaced with this lunacy.

He gets ignored because he’s viewed as the old guard and maybe a little nutty, but James Carville was right when he said that his party was becoming too woke and too female. Sorry, ladies, but you need men to win elections, and they’re with us now. It’ll likely be this way for a while since no one seems to have learned anything from your 2024 pummeling.

Misery loves company.