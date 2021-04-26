Kerry Denies 'Unequivocally False' Claims of Betraying Israel by Tipping Off Iran

Former Secretary of State and current Climate Envoy John Kerry is under fire for allegations of leaking information to Iran about the United States’ killing of General Qasem Soleimani in 2020. If true, the move only undermines Israel, the United States' longtime ally. From The New York Times:

On the night that Iran decided to retaliate against the United States for the killing of General Suleimani, two Quds Force commanders went to see the Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, to inform him that in about 45 minutes Iran would be firing missiles at a military base where U.S. troops were stationed, Mr. Zarif said. The Americans knew about the strike before he did. Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment, Mr. Zarif said.

Foreign policy experts, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, weighed in on the allegations and said that the Biden administration must answer to these claims.

"This is disgusting on many levels. Biden and Kerry have to answer for why Kerry would be tipping off Iran, the number one sponsor of terror, while stabbing one of our greatest partners, Israel, in the back," Haley wrote on Twitter.

Kerry has denied these claims:

I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened - either when I was Secretary of State or since. https://t.co/BTOdFE1khW — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) April 26, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also towed the line, declining to comment on behalf of the administration.