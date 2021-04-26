Foreign Affairs

Kerry Denies 'Unequivocally False' Claims of Betraying Israel by Tipping Off Iran

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 8:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kerry Denies 'Unequivocally False' Claims of Betraying Israel by Tipping Off Iran

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former Secretary of State and current Climate Envoy John Kerry is under fire for allegations of leaking information to Iran about the United States’ killing of General Qasem Soleimani in 2020. If true, the move only undermines Israel, the United States' longtime ally. From The New York Times:

On the night that Iran decided to retaliate against the United States for the killing of General Suleimani, two Quds Force commanders went to see the Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, to inform him that in about 45 minutes Iran would be firing missiles at a military base where U.S. troops were stationed, Mr. Zarif said. The Americans knew about the strike before he did.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment, Mr. Zarif said.

Foreign policy experts, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, weighed in on the allegations and said that the Biden administration must answer to these claims.

"This is disgusting on many levels. Biden and Kerry have to answer for why Kerry would be tipping off Iran, the number one sponsor of terror, while stabbing one of our greatest partners, Israel, in the back," Haley wrote on Twitter.

Kerry has denied these claims:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also towed the line, declining to comment on behalf of the administration.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
ICYMI: The Bill Maher Segment on the Slice of Voters Who Could Be a Problem for Democrats
Matt Vespa

Recall Election Imminent for Newsom
Reagan McCarthy

2020 Polling Errors Boiled Down to Two Areas. Here's the Autopsy.

VIP
Matt Vespa
Did You Notice the Sign Behind the Massive Brawl at Miami International Airport?
Matt Vespa
The Left Melts Down Over New Census Findings
Katie Pavlich
As Border Crisis Rages, DHS Secretary Announces a New Focus
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular