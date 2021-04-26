Did John Kerry Commit a Crime When He Spilled Intelligence Secrets to Iran?

I mean, it’s not a headline that would scream ‘John Kerry is a bumbling idiot.’ It simply reads: “Iran’s Foreign Minister, in Leaked Tape, Says Revolutionary Guards Set Policies.” Hey, being that Iran is the largest state-sponsor of terrorism, that’s not quite shocking. What is shocking is what’s buried towards the end of this story featuring Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, which our friend Ed Morrisey wrote about over at Hot Air earlier today. John Kerry is at it again, spilling secrets to Iran about covert actions against them. It’s literally at the end where the publication discusses the rocket attack that was launched as a US base in Iraq after Donald Trump decided to turn Iran’s top terrorist, General Qasem Soleimani into an ashtray in January of 2020 (via NYT) [emphasis mine]:

On the night that Iran decided to retaliate against the United States for the killing of General Suleimani, two Quds Force commanders went to see the Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, to inform him that in about 45 minutes Iran would be firing missiles at a military base where U.S. troops were stationed, Mr. Zarif said. The Americans knew about the strike before he did. Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment, Mr. Zarif said.

Come again? This isn’t the first time Kerry has acted against the interests of the United States. After Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Kerry allegedly engaged in ‘shadow diplomacy’ to keep the shoddy Obama-era Iran Deal on life support at least. Hey, isn’t this a Logan Act violation? Remember, these are the Left’s rules. Here’s Ed’s take on The New York Times’ interesting placement for this ‘hey, by the way’ bit in their Iran story about Kerry:

The decision to bury this lede speaks more to the leadership of the NYT. While no one would be surprised to hear that Israel carries out covert operations against Iran, why in the world would an American Secretary of State pass that information to a regime that leads “Death to America” protests in its streets? Isn’t this the real news in the US, especially with Kerry now joining another administration as its “climate change envoy”? At best, this shows that Kerry is enormously and irresponsibly indiscreet; at worst, he’s exposing American intelligence to an enemy in order to attack an ally. And frankly, it looks a lot more like the latter than the former, and a lot more like an actual crime by a high-ranking US government official. And the NYT thinks the big story here is — and I quote from the lead paragraph — “Zarif said the Revolutionary Guards Corps call the shots, overruling many government decisions and ignoring advice”? Seriously?

Clap it up for John Kerry, who should be investigated for spilling state secrets to America’s enemies. Then again, not surprising for a man who said that Iran wasn’t supposed to spend the money we gave them, which was around $150 billion, on terrorism...because there's a UN resolution.



