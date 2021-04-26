Breaking: Recall Election Imminent for Newsom as Petition Hits Signature Goal

The effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) reached 1.6 million valid signatures as of Monday, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said on Monday evening. The bipartisan campaign to recall Newsom is set to be on the ballot this year, pending Weber's final certification of the signatures.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California election officials: Recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom has enough valid signatures to get on ballot. — Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) April 26, 2021

California officials have verified more than 1.6M signatures, which is more than the number required to trigger a recall election. This kicks off a process where voters can have signatures withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/E3THhqgxIl — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) April 26, 2021

NEW: It’s official. With over 1.6 million verified signatures collected, the California Secretary of State announces the recall effort of Governor Newsom has qualified to go to go on the ballot later this year. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 26, 2021

"This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition," Weber said in a statement, per Fox News. "A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn."

Newsom faces a recall effort and a host of GOP contenders to replace him, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who deemed Newsom's policies an "assault on affordability and livability" for families in California.

The recall for Newsom will now be on the ballot in California within the next 60 to 80 days, officials said.