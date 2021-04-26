California

Breaking: Recall Election Imminent for Newsom as Petition Hits Signature Goal

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 6:44 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) reached 1.6 million valid signatures as of Monday, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said on Monday evening. The bipartisan campaign to recall Newsom is set to be on the ballot this year, pending Weber's final certification of the signatures.

"This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition," Weber said in a statement, per Fox News. "A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn."

Newsom faces a recall effort and a host of GOP contenders to replace him, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who deemed Newsom's policies an "assault on affordability and livability" for families in California.

Most Popular