GOP Senator Introduces Legislation to Make DC a Part of Maryland as Statehood Bill Goes to Senate

The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives passed legislation recognizing D.C. statehood on Thursday, and the measure now heads to the Senate. Granting D.C. statehood has minimal GOP support, and it is unlikely to overcome the 60-vote threshold in the upper chamber.

While Republicans remain opposed to making D.C. the 51st state, on a constitutional basis, one Republican lawmaker proposed a different idea to match Democrats’ demand. GOP Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced legislation to make D.C. a part of Maryland, as opposed to giving individual statehood.

Republicans argue that D.C. statehood is a “power grab,” and Marshall warned that Democrats want to “tip the scales of power” in their favor.

“Their [Democrats’] latest effort to grant D.C. statehood is just another example of their political greediness and goal to alter the very fabric of our republic. Americans recognize this blatant power grab intended to increase the number of Democrat Senators so they can enact their radical agenda and forever tip the scales of power in their favor,” he said. “If the Democrats want D.C. statehood, make it part of Maryland.”

With the filibuster intact, Democrats’ D.C. statehood “power grab.” also supported by the Biden administration, is unlikely to advance in the Senate.