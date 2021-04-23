Senate Republicans

GOP Senator Introduces Legislation to Make DC a Part of Maryland as Statehood Bill Goes to Senate

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 9:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Senator Introduces Legislation to Make DC a Part of Maryland as Statehood Bill Goes to Senate

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives passed legislation recognizing D.C. statehood on Thursday, and the measure now heads to the Senate. Granting D.C. statehood has minimal GOP support, and it is unlikely to overcome the 60-vote threshold in the upper chamber.

While Republicans remain opposed to making D.C. the 51st state, on a constitutional basis, one Republican lawmaker proposed a different idea to match Democrats’ demand. GOP Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced legislation to make D.C. a part of Maryland, as opposed to giving individual statehood.

Republicans argue that D.C. statehood is a “power grab,” and Marshall warned that Democrats want to “tip the scales of power” in their favor.

“Their [Democrats’] latest effort to grant D.C. statehood is just another example of their political greediness and goal to alter the very fabric of our republic. Americans recognize this blatant power grab intended to increase the number of Democrat Senators so they can enact their radical agenda and forever tip the scales of power in their favor,” he said. “If the Democrats want D.C. statehood, make it part of Maryland.”

With the filibuster intact, Democrats’ D.C. statehood “power grab.” also supported by the Biden administration, is unlikely to advance in the Senate.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
NYT Columnist Argues Mass Rioting, Looting Last Summer Was Just Something Republicans 'Believe' Happened
Leah Barkoukis
What Virginia Schools Will Be Changing About Math Curriculum...All in the Name of Equity
Leah Barkoukis
Chauvin Trial Juror Says She Feared Intimidation at Her Home, Riots If Verdict Wasn't Accepted
Katie Pavlich
Friday Fun: Cat Has the Perfect Reaction to Owner Stating Preferred Pronouns
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CNN's Lemon and Cuomo Aren't Backing Down From Their Sensible Take on Ohio Shooting
Matt Vespa

Firearms Reporter Brings Clarity to the 'Why Can't We Shoot People in the Legs' Debate
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular