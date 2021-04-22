Senate Republicans

Senate Approves Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill With One GOP 'No' Vote

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill aimed at cracking down on anti-Asian hate crimes on Thursday, with only Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) voting against the legislation. 

Hawley previously said that the bill was too “broad” for his liking.

“I’m just concerned the bill is hugely broad, hugely open-ended," he said during the bill’s progression through the Senate. “It just you know the ability and power to define crimes, to define incidents going forward, and collect all that data, it just seemed hugely, hugely over broad." 

After bipartisan work to negotiate the bill’s language, Republicans offered dozens of amendments to the legislation. GOP Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hoped to add in a provision that would halt funding from institutions of higher education that discriminate against Asian Americans, but the measure was not approved. 

Cruz called Democrats' rejection of the amendment an "unbelievably cynical move" and accused the majority party of "paying lip service to fighting discrimination." The amendment aimed to crack down on discrimination against Asian American students in the college admission process.

The bill now heads back to the House of Representatives.

