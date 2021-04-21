DOJ

DOJ to Probe Minneapolis Police Department After Chauvin Verdict

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. The AG seeks to determine whether or not the department “engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing,” after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with the murder of George Floyd.

"Yesterday's verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis," AG Garland said.

The probe will look at the department's "policies, training, supervision and use of force investigations," while reviewing whether or not the department "engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, including during protests."

Former Attorney General Bill Barr's DOJ and the FBI also conducted an investigation last year to determine whether or not any federal laws related to civil rights were violated, after Floyd's death.

