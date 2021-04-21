Supreme Court
Poll: Even a Majority of Democrats Do Not Support the Court Packing Scheme

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 10:15 AM
A group of bicameral Democrats recently unveiled legislation that would add justices to the Supreme Court. Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) claimed that there is “nothing new” about expanding the size of the high court, while Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) justified the move by accusing Republicans of “stealing” seats on the Supreme Court. In reality, Senate Republicans and former President Trump carried out their constitutional duties to fill vacancies on the court.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has not yet joined the legislation as a co-sponsor, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she has no plans to bring the legislation to the floor. A new poll shows that Americans, including a majority of Democrats, do not support the court packing scheme.

Morning Consult found that among 2,000 registered voters, only 9 percent of Republicans, 17 percent of independents, and 43 percent of Democrats support adding justices. 

Likewise, the Biden administration has not yet formally endorsed the court packing plan introduced by far-left lawmakers. Then-candidate Biden refused to give a firm stance on expanding the size of the Supreme Court while on the campaign trail. Americans are still unaware of the president’s view of uprooting the institution of the high court, for the sake of partisanship. 

