'I Do What Needs to Be Done': Maxine Waters Responds to Criticism of Her Violent Rhetoric

Apr 20, 2021
Source: Michael A. McCoy/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) is under fire for her recent comments that incited violence from individuals protesting the potential outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial. Waters told a group of demonstrators to be “more confrontational” if the ultimate decision in the trial is not what they hope.

Republicans wasted no time condemning Waters’ comments, and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) plans to introduce a resolution to censure the California Democrat. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), on the other hand, said that Waters is free of guilt, and that she should not apologize. Waters herself also responded to calls for her to be held accountable for the rhetoric.

“I am nonviolent. Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent,” Waters told The Grio. “I  am not intimidated. I am not afraid, and I do what needs to be done.”

In 2018, the congresswoman told supporters to publicly harass supporters of former President Trump.

