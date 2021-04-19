Mike Lee

Ken Buck and Mike Lee Deliver a Win for Speech Over Big Tech Company

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez

Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) delivered a win for speech on Monday. The pair of bicameral lawmakers wrote to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Apple, Amazon, and Google inquiring about the companies’ “deplatforming” of Parler, a new social media platform. 

The two noted that all three companies cut ties with Parler in the same three-day time period.

“In just three days, Apple and Google effectively cut off Parler’s primary distribution channel, and Amazon cut off Parler’s access to critical computing services, leaving the company completely unable to serve its 15 million users,” the letter reads. “These actions were against a company that is not alleged to have violated any law. In fact, information provided by Parler to the House Oversight Committee revealed that Parler was assisting law enforcement even in advance of January 6th.”

The letter requested responses from the companies about their respective content policies, as well as processes for review and appeal.

One of the three technology giants responded to the lawmakers as of Monday morning. Apple revealed that Parler will be reinstated on the platform for users to download. 

The company maintained that there was no coordination between the three companies for the removal of Parler from their respective platforms.

Most Popular