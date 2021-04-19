Dr. Fauci Weighs in on Gun Control

Gun Control

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on a hot-button issue other than the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. The high-ranking public health official took a break from using fear mongering to prevent Americans from returning to normal life to deem gun violence a “public health issue.”

"Myself, as a public health person, I think you can't run away from that,” Fauci told CNN’s Dana Bash, when asked about gun violence and public health. “When you see people getting killed, in this last month it's just been horrifying what's happened. How can you say that's not a public health issue?"

While weighing in on gun control, despite his specific, medical advisory capacity, Fauci declined to denounce the clear public health dilemma at the southern border. He acknowledged that the conditions at the border violate the Biden administration’s own COVID policies, but would not deem them a public health emergency when pressed by House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA). The conditions at the border are not only adverse to public health, but also allows migrants to sidestep pandemic restrictions that Americans are subjected to.

