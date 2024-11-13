With These Filings, It's Pretty Clear Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Preparing for His Exit

It’s over for Special Counsel Jack Smith. He had unlimited resources, an army of anti-Trump attorneys, and the media to push his narrative at will—and he lost. If there’s anything to glean from this, it’s the irony that the strength of our institutions saved President-elect Donald J. Trump from legal hell. Liberals claim to be vanguards of our system while arguing that Trump will usurp everything and create a fascistic regime. We’ve known for quite some time that the opposite was true. The integrity of our institutions blocked and stifled a quick politically motivated prosecution of Mr. Trump, which got more unpopular daily.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Special counsel Jack Smith requests that the court throw out his appeal against Trump in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case



Smith is expected to resign before Trump is inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/cyvaKZrIOM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 13, 2024

Mr. Smith, who is expected to vacate the Justice Department once Trump retakes office, has officially asked for his appeal in the classified documents case, which was initially thrown out over the summer, to be trashed as well (via Associated Press):

Special counsel Jack Smith asked a court Wednesday to pause prosecutors’ appeal seeking to revive the classified documents case against President-elect Donald Trump in light of the Republican’s presidential victory. Smith’s team has been evaluating how to wind down the classified documents and the federal 2020 election interference case in Washington before Trump takes office because of longstanding Justice Department policy that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted. […] But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case in July, ruling that Smith was illegally appointed by the Justice Department. Smith had appealed her ruling to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals before Trump’s presidential win last week over Vice President Kamala Harris. […] Prosecutors asked the 11th Circuit in a court filing Wednesday to pause the appeal to “afford the Government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy.” Smith’s team said it would “inform the Court of the result of its deliberations” no later than Dec. 2. The judge overseeing the federal case in Washington accusing Trump of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election canceled all upcoming deadlines in the case last week after Smith’s team made a similar request.

Smith’s Hail Mary was a 165-page refiling of the charges pertaining to the 2020 election and the January 6 riot. It was a nakedly partisan move, which led to CNN’s chief legal analyst Elie Honig, a former assistant US attorney, to pen a damning article about Smith, arguing that he cannibalized his principles as a prosecutor to sway an election. He broke the cardinal rule. Overall, Honig has been critical of Smith’s latter antics and the Manhattan hush money trial, in general, which likely earned him the ire of anti-Trump leftists.

Will there be a report after all these theatrics? The Associated Press said, as of now, that’s unknown. The Justice Department and Jack Smith's team have been working to shut down their shoddy legal crusade against Mr. Trump since the former's blowout win over Kamala Harris

The lawfare failed. We beat them. Now, it’s time to rebuild the country.