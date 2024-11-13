Republicans Officially Take the House

It’s official: Republicans will keep their majority in the House of Representatives after retaking the Senate, giving President-elect Donald Trump a unified Congress to jumpstart his agenda.

On Wednesday evening, after winning in Arizona and California, Republicans won enough seats to keep control of the House. They are projected to secure the 218-seat threshold. House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to remain seated and continue serving as the 56th speaker.

“This leadership will hit the ground running to deliver President Trump's agenda in the 119th Congress, and we will work closely with him and his administration to turn this country around and unleash, as he says, a new golden age in America," Johnson (R-La.) said at a press conference.

The GOP also won at least 52 seats in the Senate, with incumbent Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey barely keeping up with Republican Dave McCormick. A few votes remain to count before that race can be called.

However, as Fox News Digital pointed out, this smooth sailing to victory wasn’t always the case.

Republicans’ chances of keeping the House majority seemed like a pipe dream in October 2023. Congress was paralyzed while GOP lawmakers fought behind closed doors to select a new leader after ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was booted by all House Democrats and eight Republican rebels. Those odds improved significantly when Democrats had their own leadership crisis as top liberals pressured President Biden to drop out of the race after his disastrous debate against former President Trump.

However, with the House and Senate in the hands of the GOP, Democrats will nearly be powerless to stop Republicans from enacting Trump’s agenda.

Republicans are poised to greenlight Trump’s agenda, which includes the largest-ever deportation of illegal immigrants, extending tax breaks, moving several agencies out of Washington, D.C., and reimagining the U.S. economy.