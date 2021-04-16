Watch: Joe Scarborough Wrecks DCCC Chair Over Refusal to Condemn 'Defunding the Police' and Socialism

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) received blowback on Friday morning for refusing to answer questions on the far-left agenda. On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough pressed Maloney on growing support for “defunding the police” within his party.

“Again, it’s not a question I’m asking. It’s a question Republicans will continue to ask: do Democrats support defunding the police?”

Maloney accused Scarborough of "repeating a Republican talking point," and still refused to condemn members who support defunding the police.

“The answer is no, and you are asking the question. You’re repeating a Republican talking point, for reasons I don’t know,” Maloney responded.

Scarborough went on to point out Democrats’ massive losses in 2020 House races, as well as the party’s failure to condemn socialism and defunding the police.

“You guys did a damn poor job of answering that, a poor job of answering socialism questions, such a poor job about answering cancel culture questions. That’s why I’m repeating it,” Scarborough said. “If you believe that Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker of the House, then keep pretending that none of that happened. And keep pretending that the House did a good job in 2020, because they did not. House Democrats did a poor job.”

.@JoeNBC BLASTS @dccc chair @spmaloney for repeatedly dodging on whether he supports defunding the police pic.twitter.com/itZOtgmQ5n — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) April 16, 2021

House Republicans are positioned to take back power in the House in 2022, as Speaker Pelosi holds a historically slim majority currently.