GOP Group Spotlights Individuals 'Hardest Hit' by MLB's Decision to Boycott Georgia

Republicans are going on the offensive against “cancel culture,” in the wake of boycotts of Georgia by corporations, including Major League Baseball (MLB), attempting to protest the state’s newly-signed voting reform law. The law signed by Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) expands accessibility to the ballot box and implements measures to ensure election integrity, but Democrats pushed a false narrative about the legislation; the Left insists that the law elevates “voter suppression,” and corporations listened, ultimately ending in boycotts.

As a result of the boycotts, Georgia small businesses and employees who would have seen a boost from the MLB’s All-Star game and Draft will ultimately be the biggest losers of the league’s decision. The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) hit the airwaves on Monday with a new ad highlighting the individuals and businesses “hardest hit” by the league’s decision to boycott Georgia. The decision is estimated to cost the state $100 million in lost revenue, completely basted on lies from Democrats.

“A great American pastime. The left took our game and weaponized it. Pulling its All Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves stadium...The state could lose more than $100 million,” the ad’s narrator says. “Who was hardest hit? The concession stand worker planning on overtime. The hotel staff expecting full capacity. The small businesses doing everything they can to survive a pandemic. We must end the cancel culture madness. The left cancelled our jobs. They are coming for yours next.”

Republicans remain committed to voting reform while refusing to listen to the “woke mob.” Watch the RSLC’s ad, that will air in Virginia and New Jersey, below:



