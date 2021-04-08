Kelly Loeffler Rips Biden, Abrams for 'Orchestrated Campaign' to Misrepresent Voting Reform Bill

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) slammed the “disinformation campaign” spearheaded by Democrats, on the state and national level, about the voting reform law signed by Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA).

President Joe Biden likened the Election Integrity Act to “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” and supported boycotts of the Peach State, including from the MLB, which Loeffler deemed “irresponsible.” Georgia businesses will lose an estimated $100 million in revenue as a result of the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game out of Atlanta.

"[Biden's] comments [about boycotting Georgia] were incredibly irresponsible because he repeated misinformation that had been promulgated by Stacey Abrams, who's promoting a multi-million-dollar misinformation campaign here in Georgia and across the country to raise millions for herself and her voting organizations on the back of hardworking Georgians, who have now lost a $100-million opportunity to host the All-Star Game," Loeffler said. "If [Biden] bothered to read the law – the Election Integrity Act – he would see that it expands voting opportunities, it increases integrity, the majority of Georgians supported more safeguards after our election."

In Georgia, we’ve increased access & strengthened election integrity—and the majority of voters support it.



But @StaceyAbrams & @JoeBiden’s disgusting lies have cost hardworking Georgians $100 million.



It's time for big corporations to start boycotting Abrams' big lies. pic.twitter.com/KAKCSmCjgh — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) April 7, 2021

Abrams claimed to be opposed to any boycott of Georgia, but the MLB commissioner is alleged to have consulted her before making his ultimate decision to move the game from Atlanta.

SCOOP: @MLB sources say owners were blindsided at least by the timing of @RobManfred's decision to pull the All-Star game from Atlanta. Also said his decision came after speaking w @staceyabrams, which is odd since she has now said she's against the boycott. Story developing — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 7, 2021

Stop Stacey, a group working to match Abrams' grassroots efforts in Georgia, wonders "how much money" Abrams made off of a boycott that harms Georgia businesses, referencing an influx of donations to Abrams' activist groups.

"How much money is she currently raising for her own political ambitions while hardworking Georgians are set to lose millions? Big corporations like the MLB fell for Stacey’s deceitful narrative, and now small businesses and struggling employees—many of whom are people of color—are on the losing end," senior strategist Jeremy Brand said in a release.

Rather than read the bill, Biden, Abrams, and other Democrat activists immediately launched an “orchestrated campaign” that misrepresents the law’s real contents.