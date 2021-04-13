Rand Paul

Progressive Who Lost 2020 Primary Considers Challenge to Rand Paul in 2022 Senate Race

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 9:55 AM
Progressive Who Lost 2020 Primary Considers Challenge to Rand Paul in 2022 Senate Race

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Kentucky progressive Charles Booker announced on Monday that he formed an exploratory committee to potentially run against GOP Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). Booker most recently lost a Democratic primary to Amy McGrath, in hopes of unseating Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) last November. McGrath ultimately lost to McConnell by nearly 20 points after spending $100 million in donor money, unsuccessfully. 

The progressive candidate was endorsed by far-left lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Booker said that “change is possible” in Kentucky, insinuating that Democrats saw victories in the 2020 general election.

“They say change isn’t possible in a place like Kentucky,” Booker wrote on Twitter. “Well, we already proved them wrong. We showed them what’s possible in Kentucky. In 2022, we can shock the world.”

Former President Donald Trump won Kentucky with 61 percent of the vote in November, on top of Leader McConnell’s resounding victory. All major election forecasters rate Paul's seat as "solid Republican."

