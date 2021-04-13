Democrat Sex Scandal

New Mexico Dem Governor Under Fire for Sexual Harassment Settlement With Former Staffer

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 6:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Mexico Dem Governor Under Fire for Sexual Harassment Settlement With Former Staffer

Source: AP Photo/Morgan Lee

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) is under fire for an alleged situation of sexual harassment. The governor’s campaign agreed on a settlement with a former staffer, to the tune of $62,500, to a law firm representing James Hallinan, a former spokesman for Lujan Grisham’s campaign.

Hallinan accused Lujan Grisham of “pouring a bottle of water on his crotch and then grabbing his crotch through his clothes as she laughed." 

Lujan Grisham’s gubernatorial campaign refuted Hallinan’s claims, denying that the allegations “held any merit or truth.” Campaign spokesperson Jared Leopold said that the settlement agreement was made to avoid the “continuing distraction” of ongoing litigation.

"They reached a settlement in order to avoid the continuing distraction and significant expense of possible litigation and allow them to concentrate on working for the people of New Mexico during this pandemic,” Leopold said, per Yahoo News.

Lujan Grisham chairs the Democratic Governors Association (DGA). The organization’s counterpart, the Republican Governors Association (RGA), took note of the settlement, noting that Lujan Grisham previously called the allegations “categorically false,” and “slanderous.”

"$62,500 is a lot of money for a sexual harassment scandal that Lujan Grisham originally called 'bizarre,' 'slanderous' and 'categorically false,'" said RGA Spokesman Will Reinert. "The payments certainly suggest that there must be some truth to the story, and Governor Lujan Grisham should publicly apologize to her victim for her behavior."

Lujan Grisham is the second Democratic governor, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), to be embattled in sexual harassment scandal thus far this year.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Townhall's Full Frontline Footage from Latest Riots Plaguing the Minneapolis Metro Area
Julio Rosas
CNN Technical Director Admits What We All Knew What That Outlet Was Doing Throughout Trump's Presidency
Matt Vespa
Armed Citizens Protected Their Property in Minneapolis During Second Night of Rioting
Katie Pavlich
Tucker Carlson Reveals the 'Key to the Democratic Party's Political Ambition'
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
One Pollster Has Been Dissecting COVID Panic Narratives. Here's His Take on the J&J Vaccine.
Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Taken to the Legal Woodshed at SCOTUS. Again.
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular