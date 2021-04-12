NRSC

GOP Senate Arm Gives Trump New 'Champion for Freedom' Award

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 8:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) gave former President Donald Trump a newly-created award for being a “Champion for Freedom.” Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) awarded the president for job creation, border security, middle-class tax cuts, and appointing conservative jurists to the Supreme Court.

Scott said that the former president is a “champion for all Americans.”

“President Trump is a proven champion for all Americans,” said Scott. “Throughout his administration, he made clear his commitment to getting government out of the way of people’s success, paving the way for American families and job creators to reach new heights. President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights.”

The decision to award the former president drew criticism after Trump reportedly lashed out at members of the GOP, including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

