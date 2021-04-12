GOP Senate Arm Gives Trump New 'Champion for Freedom' Award

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) gave former President Donald Trump a newly-created award for being a “Champion for Freedom.” Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) awarded the president for job creation, border security, middle-class tax cuts, and appointing conservative jurists to the Supreme Court.

INBOX: President Donald J. Trump Receives First @NRSC Champion for Freedom Award (@SenRickScott presented the award this weekend) pic.twitter.com/QhF85d5qP7 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 12, 2021

Scott said that the former president is a “champion for all Americans.”

“President Trump is a proven champion for all Americans,” said Scott. “Throughout his administration, he made clear his commitment to getting government out of the way of people’s success, paving the way for American families and job creators to reach new heights. President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights.”

This weekend I was proud to recognize President Donald Trump with the inaugural @NRSC Champion for Freedom Award.



President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights. https://t.co/4jjy88FRVr pic.twitter.com/A9I2sATdkn — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 12, 2021

The decision to award the former president drew criticism after Trump reportedly lashed out at members of the GOP, including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).