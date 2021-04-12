Nikki Haley Makes an Announcement About Her Presidential Prospects

Former United Nations (UN) Ambassador Nikki Haley made an announcement about her potential presidential run, during an appearance in South Carolina on Monday. The former Trump administration official and former Governor of South Carolina said that she would not launch a presidential campaign if the former president himself were to run for the White House again. Haley said that she would throw her support behind Trump if he ultimately decides to launch a third bid for the presidency.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley told reporters. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about, at some point.”

I asked @NikkiHaley if she would support Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024.



“Yes,” she told me.



Story upcoming pic.twitter.com/8uGwxk2s84 — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 12, 2021

Haley joined GOP criticism of Trump’s role in the events of January 6, but maintained that the two have a “great working relationship.”

“I appreciated the way he let me do my job,” she said of the former president. “I thought we did some fantastically great foreign policy things together, and look, I just want to keep building on what we accomplished and not watch it get torn down."

It was reported that Trump lashed out at establishment GOP figures over the weekend during a Republican National Committee (RNC) meeting, including Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).