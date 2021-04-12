Minneapolis

BREAKING: Second Night of Riots Erupt in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 10:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: Second Night of Riots Erupt in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

Source: AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Riots erupted in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Monday night, for the second night in a row, after police released body camera footage of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Law enforcement deemed Wright’s death a “tragic accident” after an officer accidentally deployed her service gun instead of a taser. 

Follow Julio’s on-the-ground coverage below.

Earlier, local officials reaffirmed a commitment to protecting peaceful protests, but an eruption of violent riots occurred as the evening progressed on Monday night. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said that "ravaging of our businesses," "the looting of our stores," and "the destruction to our pharmacies" do not qualify as peaceful protests, but that's exactly what happened on Monday night, once again. The recently-released body camera footage shows the "accidental discharge" of the officer's service gun.

Officials investigating Wright's death have indicated that they support firing the officer who shot him, after she was put on administrative leave.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Rashida Tlaib's Unhinged Response to Minnesota Police Shooting
Reagan McCarthy

The UK COVID Variant Hysteria Just Got Silenced in New Study

Matt Vespa

Nikki Haley Has an Announcement About Her 2024 Plans
Reagan McCarthy
GOP Senate Arm Gives Trump New 'Champion for Freedom' Award
Reagan McCarthy
So, I Guess MSNBC Is Totally Fine Undercutting the Narrative on Vaccines, Huh?
Matt Vespa
Knoxville Law Enforcement Respond to Shooting at High School
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular