BREAKING: Second Night of Riots Erupt in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

Riots erupted in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Monday night, for the second night in a row, after police released body camera footage of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Law enforcement deemed Wright’s death a “tragic accident” after an officer accidentally deployed her service gun instead of a taser.

Follow Julio’s on-the-ground coverage below.

This is what the back and forth between the rioters and police looks like in Brooklyn Center, MN. pic.twitter.com/yb6e5TMG4m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Some Brooklyn Center stores are being protected by civilians with firearms. The looters have stayed away from these places. pic.twitter.com/fAcmYFxLG6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

MN State Troopers used crowd control munitions after getting into a scuffle while trying to arrest some rioters. pic.twitter.com/LnhHh4RjNR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

From earlier in the night: Police in Brooklyn Center, MN using flashbangs and pepper balls to push rioters away from the fence. pic.twitter.com/DLgTBkbLVw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Smoked poured out of the ransacked Dollar Tree while police move in to clear the crowd from the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/tM5yum8oOc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

??????: Multiple gunshots nearby in Brooklyn Center, MN pic.twitter.com/R2BnwPV9L3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Earlier, local officials reaffirmed a commitment to protecting peaceful protests, but an eruption of violent riots occurred as the evening progressed on Monday night. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said that "ravaging of our businesses," "the looting of our stores," and "the destruction to our pharmacies" do not qualify as peaceful protests, but that's exactly what happened on Monday night, once again. The recently-released body camera footage shows the "accidental discharge" of the officer's service gun.

Warning: Graphic footage, including the shooting



Here's the body camera footage of the killing of Daunte Wright that was just released. pic.twitter.com/A2X8qS8ZFH — The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2021

Officials investigating Wright's death have indicated that they support firing the officer who shot him, after she was put on administrative leave.