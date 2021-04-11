Rep. Clyburn Joins Biden in Comparing Georgia Voting Law to 'Jim Crow'

House Democrat Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) echoed misguided characterizations of Georgia’s newly-signed voting reform bill, joining President Joe Biden and others in likening the bill to Jim Crow laws. Democrats equate voter identification requirements with “voter suppression,” and have thus far ignored the legislation’s real contents.

"Yes I do. No question about it," Clyburn told CNN’s Jake Tapper when asked about the Jim Crow analogy. “These are ways to suppress voters, to keep people from exercising their right."

The false, outrage-driven narratives about the newly-signed law lead to corporate decisions to boycott Georgia, only at the expense of small businesses. The MLB’s move to pull the All-Star game out of Atlanta is estimated to cost $100 million in lost revenue. President Biden and other Democrats, including Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), supported the move to boycott; Biden said the league's choice was a "responsible" decision. Local officials and small business owners have spoken out against the league's move, citing the loss of potential revenue for the Atlanta area.

The league ultimately decided to relocate the game to Colorado, a state with stricter voting laws than Georgia has on the books.