House GOP Breaks Fundraising Record as Pelosi's Losses Pile Up

House Republicans hope to win back the majority in the lower chamber in 2022, after a record-breaking year in 2020; pollsters and pundits insisted that the House GOP would lose 10 to 15 seats, but were proven to be wrong. As it stands now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a historically slim majority. Republicans need to flip just five seats to take the gavel away from Pelosi in 2022.

As the fight to take back the House heats up, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced a record-breaking fundraising haul for the first quarter of this year. The committee raised $33.7 million in the opening quarter, with $19.6 million in March alone. The House GOP campaign arm boasts $29.7 million in cash-on-hand, while holding no debt.

Proud to be a part of breaking records with the @NRCC. ???????? https://t.co/r62IGft8Ai — WinRed (@WINRED) April 8, 2021

House Republicans are fresh off of a victory in the lower chamber, as Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) gets to keep her rightful seat. After recounts and state certification, House Democrats still attempted to overturn her victory. Now, House Republicans are targeting Pelosi's "socialist agenda" and the hefty spending proposals being pushed by the Biden administration.

WATCH: @tomemmer blasts Democrats' efforts to pass their socialist agenda disguised as an infrastructure bill ?? https://t.co/LNVY7ZKrOT pic.twitter.com/QAKEWkPz6E — NRCC (@NRCC) April 6, 2021

Election predictors agree that Republicans are well-positioned to take back the majority in the House, as the GOP continues to target Pelosi's failed leadership.