VIP
Margaret Thatcher Explains Kamala Harris
Freedom and Truth-Loving Patriots, We Have Some Big News
VIP
Vote for Donald Trump
VIP
Hit Piece Over NRA Staffer's Murder Shows You Don't Hate Media Enough
New Poll Shows Harris' Attempt to Portray Herself As a 'Change Candidate' Isn't...
VIP
Polls Show Even More Bad News for Kamala Harris in Critical Swing States
Video Shows Coast Guard Rescuing Man Clinging to a Cooler 30 Miles Off...
When Kamala Harris Did Her Vogue Cover Shows How Out of Touch She...
Trump Is the Only Candidate With a Plan to End the Addiction Crisis
Tim Walz's Wife May Have Bested Him for Weirdo of the Year
Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris
VIP
Popular Sci-Fi Franchise Unveils ‘Transgender’ Character
Walz Was Asked About the Electoral College Again. It Didn't Go Well.
Mayorkas Did Not Like Being Pressed on This Story by Fox News’ Jacqui...
Tipsheet

Trump Takes Significant Lead in State Democrats Held Since 2004

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 11, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Less than six weeks before the 2024 election, former President Donald Trump's prospects look good—but not so much for Democrats. 

The Wall Street Journal released a new poll on Friday indicating a neck-and-neck race, but all signs for victory pointed in Trump’s direction. The two presidential candidates are tied in North Carolina and Wisconsin, with the race that "really could not be closer." 

Advertisement

In Nevada, Trump has the most significant swing state lead, 49 to 43 percent. He also leads Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania 47 to 46 percent.  However, Harris leads the 45th president 48 to 46 percent in Arizona and Georgia and 49 to 47 percent in Michigan. All in all, Trump takes the lead 46 to 45 percent, with 93 percent of party members among the seven battleground states who support their respective states. 

“It’s an even-steven, tight, tight race,” Michael Bocian, one of the pollsters who worked on the survey, said. 

Independent voters are even on the fence, with 40 percent indicating they would vote for Harris and 39 percent for Trump. 

 “This thing is a dead heat and is going to come down to the wire. These last three weeks matter," Republican pollster David Lee told the outlet. 

In a separate poll, Politico found that Trump leads Harris 47 percent to 42 percent. Meanwhile, the L.A. Times reported that the vice president is having difficulty cinching the deal with California’s Latino voters, similar to Nevada. 

Recommended

Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Advertisement

In North Carolina, Trump has a one-point lead, 46 to 45 percent—contrary to Harris's lead in the state in September. 

On issues, voters trusted Trump more on the economy,  inflation, immigration, and border security, while voters trusted Harris more on housing affordability, abortion, and health care. Forty-seven percent of Americans believe Trump would do more for the average worker, and two-thirds think the economy is worse off now than it was four years ago. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Tim Walz's Wife May Have Bested Him for Weirdo of the Year Mia Cathell
When Kamala Harris Did Her Vogue Cover Shows How Out of Touch She Really Is Rebecca Downs
Mayorkas Did Not Like Being Pressed on This Story by Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich Madeline Leesman
Trump Did a Podcast With a Comedian, but the Media Coverage Is the Real Story Matt Vespa
Walz Was Asked About the Electoral College Again. It Didn't Go Well. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Advertisement