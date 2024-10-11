Trump Takes Significant Lead in State Democrats Held Since 2004

Less than six weeks before the 2024 election, former President Donald Trump's prospects look good—but not so much for Democrats.

The Wall Street Journal released a new poll on Friday indicating a neck-and-neck race, but all signs for victory pointed in Trump’s direction. The two presidential candidates are tied in North Carolina and Wisconsin, with the race that "really could not be closer."

In Nevada, Trump has the most significant swing state lead, 49 to 43 percent. He also leads Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania 47 to 46 percent. However, Harris leads the 45th president 48 to 46 percent in Arizona and Georgia and 49 to 47 percent in Michigan. All in all, Trump takes the lead 46 to 45 percent, with 93 percent of party members among the seven battleground states who support their respective states.

“It’s an even-steven, tight, tight race,” Michael Bocian, one of the pollsters who worked on the survey, said.

Independent voters are even on the fence, with 40 percent indicating they would vote for Harris and 39 percent for Trump.

“This thing is a dead heat and is going to come down to the wire. These last three weeks matter," Republican pollster David Lee told the outlet.

In a separate poll, Politico found that Trump leads Harris 47 percent to 42 percent. Meanwhile, the L.A. Times reported that the vice president is having difficulty cinching the deal with California’s Latino voters, similar to Nevada.

In North Carolina, Trump has a one-point lead, 46 to 45 percent—contrary to Harris's lead in the state in September.

On issues, voters trusted Trump more on the economy, inflation, immigration, and border security, while voters trusted Harris more on housing affordability, abortion, and health care. Forty-seven percent of Americans believe Trump would do more for the average worker, and two-thirds think the economy is worse off now than it was four years ago.