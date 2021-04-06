Poll Shows Support for Georgia's New Election Law

Democrats are outraged at Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) for signing a common-sense voting reform bill. President Joe Biden likened the legislation to "Jim Crow in the 21st-century," while failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams equates the bill to "voter suppression."

The narrative surrounding the bill, driven by Democrats, is not reflective of the contents, though. The newly-signed law expands voting accessibility, via early and weekend voting, while also implementing barriers to entry to combat voter fraud. Kemp says that the law is intended to "make it easier to vote" and "harder to cheat" in his state.