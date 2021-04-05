Florida Dem Mayor Eviscerates '60 Minutes'' Smear of Ron DeSantis

A Democratic official in Florida is refuting "60 Minutes'" egregious smear of Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL). The reporter accused DeSantis of engaging in a "pay to play" scheme with Publix, a prominent Florida grocery store being used as a vaccine distribution site, because the company had previously donated to the governor’s campaign. A clip of DeSantis addressing the "deal" was selectively edited, as to not include the governor’s full response to the baseless accusation.

60 Minutes deceptively edited a video of Gov. Ron DeSantis completely debunking the fake vaccination scandal the Left is trying so hard to push.



Here's the full clip the media don't want you to see. pic.twitter.com/6KLF6S4Nhg — MRCTV (@mrctv) April 5, 2021

Democratic Mayor of Palm Beach County, Dave Kerner, blasted "60 Minutes'" characterization of the governor.

“The reporting was not just bad information-- it was intentionally false. I know this because I offered to provide my insight into Palm Beach County’s vaccination efforts and 60 minutes declined. They know that the governor came to Palm Beach County and met with me and the County Administrator and we asked to expand the state’s partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County,” Kerner said in a blistering statement. “We also discussed our own local plans to expand mass vaccinations centers throughout the country, which the Governor has been incredibly supportive of. We asked and they delivered. They had that information, and they left it out because it kneecaps their narrative.”

The network has received blowback for its smear of DeSantis but has not yet apologized.