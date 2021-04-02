Pompeo Leaves the Door to 2024 Bid Open

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted at a potential 2024 presidential bid, as speculation about the field of contenders for the nomination continues. Before serving as the top diplomat in the Trump administration, Pompeo served as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 2017-2018. Predating his tenure in the administration, Pompeo represented Kansas’ 4th congressional district.

Pompeo joined Ruthless podcast on Thursday after traveling to campaign for various Republicans, and left the door open to a possible 2024 bid for the GOP nomination. Like most Republican leaders, though, the former secretary of state is laser-focused on winning back Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

“You know, I love this country. I am always up for a good fight. We are in an enormous fight with the progressive left. There's no doubt about that. I'm going to focus on the next year, year and a half, making sure that they don't own both houses of Congress come January of 2023, and then everything else will settle out. We'll see what happens after that. It was fun to be up in Iowa,” Pompeo said when asked about a potential run. “Everybody still understands that the challenges that America faces are in a better place today because of what we did these past four years, but they're under assault today and so they're anxious to get back at and it was fun to be up there with them and help them think through how we should approach that.”

Pompeo is one of a growing number of Republicans, including former Trump administration officials, to be thought of as a 2024 contender. Others include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

