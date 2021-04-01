House Republican Conference

Christy Smith Goes for a Rematch Against Mike Garcia After Back-to-Back Losses

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 01, 2021 5:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

After two back-to-back losses in California’s 25th congressional district, Democrat Christy Smith announced that she will seek a rematch against Congressman Mike Garcia (R-CA). The Republican lawmaker upset Smith in a nationally-watched special election in May of 2020, and defeated her once again in November’s general election. The special election occurred to fill the seat vacated by disgraced former Congresswoman Katie Hill (D-CA), who resigned for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate staffer. 

Smith pointed to the close margin of votes in November, despite President Biden’s 10-point victory in the district. Hillary Clinton also won the 25th district with resounding support in 2016.

“Last November, 333 votes were the difference between our community having a representative who aligned himself with domestic terrorists — or one who aligns herself with American democracy. In 2022, 334 votes are all it will take to right that wrong,” Smith wrote on Twitter on the first day of her campaign.

Garcia, a former fighter pilot and graduate of the Naval Academy, is viewed as a rising star in the House Republican conference. His victory was the start of what turned out to be a record-breaking year of victories for House Republicans. The GOP is well-positioned to take back the majority in the lower chamber in 2022 by virtually every election forecaster.

