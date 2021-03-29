Donald Trump

Lisa Murkowski Gets a Primary Challenger Following Trump Conviction Vote

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Lisa Murkowski Gets a Primary Challenger Following Trump Conviction Vote

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has an official primary challenger as of Monday morning. Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka is set to announce a challenge to Murkowski, while resigning her current post, Fox News reported.

Tshibaka plans to challenge the incumbent senator on issues including abortion, immigration, and the second amendment, while also highlighting that Murkowski was one of seven GOP senators to vote to convict former President Donald Trump for the horrific events of January 6. 

In the opening day of her campaign, Tshibaka painted Murkowski as a swamp creature, leaning in on the incumbent's years in Washington, via Fox News:

"We know what Washington, D.C. thinks about Alaska: We’re here for their benefit, and we won’t put up much of a fight. After nearly 20 years in D.C., Lisa Murkowski thinks the same way," Tshibaka says in a video being released by her campaign Monday. "But you know what? Nothing scares the D.C. political insiders more than the thought of a strong, independent Alaskan leader in their ranks. One they can’t bully. One they can't control. One they can't silence...I'm running for the Alaskans who believe government is of the people, by the people, and for the people. The D.C. insiders need to be held accountable to us."

Trump also vowed to give Murkowski, and other lawmakers who voted to convict him, a tough challenge. Meanwhile, Alaska’s junior senator, Dan Sullivan (R-AK), vowed to defend Murkowski from primary challenges.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Psaki Explains What Role the Feds Will Play in Producing a 'Vaccine Passport'
Katie Pavlich
WSJ Op-Ed: Herd Immunity Is Here...Even If Fauci Doesn't Want to Admit It
Matt Vespa
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Enough with the Covid Nonsense
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Hysteria: Several Widely-Repeated Attacks on Georgia's New Voting Law Are False or Misleading
Guy Benson

FL Rep Doesn't Even Let CNN Host Get in a Question Before Destroying Dem Narrative on State's COVID Response
Cortney O'Brien
Iowa Secretary of State Urges Pelosi to Stop the Overturn of Mariannette Miller-Meeks' Victory
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular