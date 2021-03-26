Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren Peddles Election Conspiracy Theory After Georgia Governor Signs Voting Reform Bill

Source: AP Photo/John Locher

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed a sweeping election reform bill into law on Thursday that aims to crack down on fraud by bolstering voter identification requirements and tightening restrictions on mail-in voting. Kemp said that the bill will ensure that elections in the Peach State are “secure, fair and accessible.”

The legislation triggered an uproar of outrage from Democrats who claim that the reforms are representative of “voter suppression.” Democrat activist Stacey Abrams, who lost to Kemp in 2018 and still has not formally conceded, likened the legislation to Jim Crow laws and argued that voting access will be compromised.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) piled onto the outrage about the reforms, and claimed that Kemp is “sitting in Stacey Abrams’ chair.”

In reality, Abrams lost to Kemp by a substantial margin of nearly 55,000 votes. There is no proof that voter suppression was responsible for Abrams' loss.

