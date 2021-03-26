Fox News

John Roberts Unloads on Biden Administration For Snubbing Fox News at First Press Conference

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Biden snubbed Fox News on Thursday during his first press conference since taking office; the network’s White House reporter, Peter Doocy, was not one of 10 journalists to be called on.

Biden skipping over Doocy is unsurprising since the pair have sparred before, but he came with a binder full of non-softball questions for the president anyway.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Doocy being ignored was not by design, after the administration received criticism for snubbing Fox. The network’s own John Roberts said that the treatment Doocy received was “absolute, unadulterated hogwash.”

Doocy questioned Psaki on the administration's policy for questions, only for her to insist that there is no pre-selection.

