John Roberts Unloads on Biden Administration For Snubbing Fox News at First Press Conference

President Biden snubbed Fox News on Thursday during his first press conference since taking office; the network’s White House reporter, Peter Doocy, was not one of 10 journalists to be called on.

Biden skipping over Doocy is unsurprising since the pair have sparred before, but he came with a binder full of non-softball questions for the president anyway.

Fox's @PDoocy shares his binder of questions and research that he was looking to have used when questioning President Biden today, but unsurprisingly, Biden's handlers kept Doocy off the list.



He says he would have asked about green jobs and the origins of COVID in China. pic.twitter.com/MJN2sohvWS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 25, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Doocy being ignored was not by design, after the administration received criticism for snubbing Fox. The network’s own John Roberts said that the treatment Doocy received was “absolute, unadulterated hogwash.”

Fox's John Roberts goes absolutely POSTAL on Jen Psaki's excuse to Peter Doocy about why he's never been called on: "Doocy has never been on that list, so what she said today was absolute, unadulterated hogwash. There." pic.twitter.com/k0qnYjBaxj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 26, 2021

Doocy questioned Psaki on the administration's policy for questions, only for her to insist that there is no pre-selection.