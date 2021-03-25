Cuomo's Nursing Home Failure Set an Example of Botched COVID Response for Other Democratic Governors

At this time last year, during the start of the COVID pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) implemented a policy that ultimately killed upwards of 15,000 of his constituents. The disgraced governor instructed nursing homes to take in COVID-positive patients, causing an influx of deaths of residents in these long-term care facilities.

Cuomo’s detrimental actions are now recognized nationally, after he was hailed as a pandemic hero by fellow Democrats. The emmy-winning governor also set an example for fellow Democratic governors, all of whom implemented similar measures for long-term care facilities during COVID or ordered strict lockdowns of their state’s economy.

Democrat Governors Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Tom Wolf (PA), Phil Murphy (NJ), Gavin Newsom (CA), and Tony Evers (WI) all botched their state’s COVID response. These governors all adopted the “same measures and tactics” as Cuomo did, the Republican Governors Association (RGA) argued.

“It’s safe to say that Andrew Cuomo is not the COVID nursing home policy pioneer his colleagues thought he was. His failure is their failure after each adopted the same measures and tactics,” RGA Communications Director Jesse Hunt said on Thursday. “People died and constituents were lied to as a result of their actions and they will forever own this failure to lead in a time of crisis.”

In addition to his disgraceful scandal related to nursing home deaths, Cuomo is also under fire for multiple allegations of workplace sexual harassment from at least 7 different women. Even in light of bipartisan calls for his resignation, Cuomo has made clear that he has no intention of stepping down.