House Democrats

Iowa Dem Encourages House Committee to 'Depart From Iowa Law' to Overturn GOP Congresswoman's Victory

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Iowa Dem Encourages House Committee to 'Depart From Iowa Law' to Overturn GOP Congresswoman's Victory

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

House Democrats are attempting to steal a congressional seat to add a member to Speaker Pelosi’s historically-slim majority in the lower chamber. With a blessing from leadership, the House Administration Committee is entertaining a grievance from Iowa Democrat Rita Hart, who lost to Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) in November, on unproven claims of vote count errors. 

Miller-Meeks’ victory was confirmed by two recounts and a certification by Iowa election officials. Hart and her representation are struggling to prove any improprieties to the committee, but argue that the House should “depart” from Iowa state laws in order to overturn the election results. 

“Indeed, ‘there are instances where it is in fact bound by justice and equity to deviate from it,’ id. at 23—particularly when voter intent can be determined but a ballot is not, for one reason or another, in strict conformity with state law. Where necessary to effectuate the will of the voters of the Second Congressional District, the Committee should therefore exercise its discretion to depart from Iowa law, and adopt counting rules that “disenfranchise the smallest possible number of voters,” a recent appeal filing reads.

Just weeks ago, Democrats condemned attempts by Republicans to question the legitimacy of certified election results. A growing number of Democrats in Pelosi’s caucus are wary of their dangerous attempt to unseat a duly elected congresswoman.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Social Media Users Wonder How Media Will 'Twist' Boulder Shooting Story After Suspect Identified
Leah Barkoukis
Shameless: Senate Democrats' Breathtaking Dishonesty on the Filibuster
Guy Benson
The One Devastating Biden Border Policy Former Acting DHS Secretary Says He's 'Never Heard' Of
Cortney O'Brien
The Heritage Foundation's Leadership Resigns Citing Successful Term
Connor McNulty
New and Devastating Border Photos Prompt a Psaki Flashback
Katie Pavlich
Dems Who Condemned Trump Administration Have No Comment on Biden's Border Crisis
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular