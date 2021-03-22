Nancy Pelosi

Dem Congressman Calls Out Party's Attempt to Steal a Congressional Seat

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 11:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
Dem Congressman Calls Out Party's Attempt to Steal a Congressional Seat

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

House Democratic leadership greenlighted the continuation of the effort to oust Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), who won the state’s second congressional district in November by just 6 votes. Even after two recounts and a full certification by state election officials, Democratic candidate Rita Hart brought a complaint to the House Administration Committee to review the vote count. 

The hyper partisan investigation by the committee, in hopes of overturning the results of a free and fair election, is now supported by leadership, Politico reported Monday morning.

Rep. ZOE LOFGREN (D-Calif.), who chairs the Administration panel that will adjudicate the first part of this case — and is a longtime ally of Speaker NANCY PELOSI — has said her panel members are keeping an open mind, that nothing is predetermined and that Hart has the burden of proof. But a source close to the process confirmed to Playbook that the effort to oust Miller-Meeks in favor of Hart has been blessed by the top echelons of House Democratic leadership. (Politico Playbook)

One Democrat congressman is calling out his party’s effort to contest election results. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) said on Monday morning that overturning the results of this congressional election would be “even more painful for America” than it is for House Democrats to lose an election by 6 votes.

The committee continues reviewing the results of the election, as Hart still claims that legal votes remain uncounted.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Pictures Inside Overcrowded Border Detention Facility the Biden Admin Didn't Want Released
Julio Rosas
DHS Chief Gaslights: 'The Border is Secure,' and Any Current Problems Are Trump's Fault, Not Biden's
Guy Benson
Cornyn, Sinema Urge Biden to 'Effectively Respond' to Border Crisis
Reagan McCarthy
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Do We Even Have A Republic Anymore?
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

SF School Board VP Peddles Some Grade-A Racism About Asians on How They Get Ahead
Matt Vespa

The House Recently Passed Two Universal Background Check Bills. Here's What You Need to Know.
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular