Dem Congressman Calls Out Party's Attempt to Steal a Congressional Seat

House Democratic leadership greenlighted the continuation of the effort to oust Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), who won the state’s second congressional district in November by just 6 votes. Even after two recounts and a full certification by state election officials, Democratic candidate Rita Hart brought a complaint to the House Administration Committee to review the vote count.

The hyper partisan investigation by the committee, in hopes of overturning the results of a free and fair election, is now supported by leadership, Politico reported Monday morning.

Rep. ZOE LOFGREN (D-Calif.), who chairs the Administration panel that will adjudicate the first part of this case — and is a longtime ally of Speaker NANCY PELOSI — has said her panel members are keeping an open mind, that nothing is predetermined and that Hart has the burden of proof. But a source close to the process confirmed to Playbook that the effort to oust Miller-Meeks in favor of Hart has been blessed by the top echelons of House Democratic leadership. (Politico Playbook)

One Democrat congressman is calling out his party’s effort to contest election results. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) said on Monday morning that overturning the results of this congressional election would be “even more painful for America” than it is for House Democrats to lose an election by 6 votes.

Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats. But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America. Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should. https://t.co/pXaOYBIMue — Rep. Dean Phillips ???? (@RepDeanPhillips) March 22, 2021

The committee continues reviewing the results of the election, as Hart still claims that legal votes remain uncounted.