GOP Lawmakers Condemn Pelosi's 'Partisan Power Grab' Over Iowa Congressional Election

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) is defending fellow Iowa lawmaker Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) as House Democrats seek to overturn her electoral win. Hinson spearheaded a bicameral letter signed by GOP lawmakers demanding that Speaker Pelosi stop the ongoing “power grab” and listen to the will of Iowa voters who elected Miller-Meeks.

“...we are astounded by your hypocrisy as the Speaker to support an investigation into this free and fair election while simultaneously claiming voter fraud does not exist nationally. If election security concerns are unwarranted, as you claim, then there is certainly no reason for the Committee on House Administration to be moving forward with such an outrageous request to unseat the legitimately elected Congresswoman,” the lawmakers wrote. “Indeed, Iowa prides itself on having safe and secure elections, and the state itself has not indicated in any way that it has questions about its November 2020 election. Were the state to have concerns even after the extensive recounts, it is more than capable of evaluating the election it conducted.”

The letter continues by pointing out Miller-Meeks’ challenger’s failure to utilize the judicial system to contest the election outcome, and chose instead to ask Pelosi to overturn the results.

“As it stands, Congresswoman Miller-Meeks’s failed opponent not only lost; she lost in such a clean race that the Hart Campaign did not even attempt to seek the legal remedy in the judicial system, as provided under Iowa law. This failure to follow through with the statutorily provided process to have any claims evaluated before an independent panel of judges underscores that the Hart Campaign does not have a case to make. If this were truly about who won the election, the courts would be involved – the courts have been thrust aside, not even consulted. This matter should be left to independent judges, not partisan politicians. This is not about what the American people want; this is about what you want.”

I led 123 of my colleagues in a letter to @SpeakerPelosi urging her to respect the will of Iowa voters in #IA02. Her effort to overturn the #IA02 election for her own political gain is hypocritical & will undermine faith in our election system when we most need to restore it. pic.twitter.com/vNf0FiZggw — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) March 23, 2021

NEW: @ChuckGrassley joined @RepAshleyHinson and a bicameral group of colleagues in expressing outrage with Speaker Pelosi’s brazen efforts to overturn the state-certified election results in #IA02 and unseat @RepMMM.



READ the full letter ↓ https://t.co/m5EyTUK7pZ — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) March 23, 2021

I'm glad to support @millermeeks against Pelosi's attempt to steal this election. https://t.co/5ZV8o2lYUQ — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 23, 2021

Pelosi indicated that a scenario for Miller-Meeks to be unseated is seemingly realistic. A growing number of members of her caucus are calling out the speaker for attempting to undermine the results of a free and fair election.