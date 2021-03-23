Dems Who Condemned Trump Administration Have No Comment on Biden's Border Crisis

Democrats have little to say about the growing crisis at the southern border that was created by President Biden’s disastrous rollback of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. During the first days of his presidency, Biden reversed policies that were in place to deter illegal crossings at the border, which have now surged under his watch.

The administration claims that the border is “safe” and “secure,” but border patrol officials are overwhelmed with a record-breaking number of individuals hoping to illegally cross the southern border. During the Trump administration, Democrats condemned the migrant facilities, which were actually created by the Obama administration, at the border. Those facilities are being utilized and overcrowded by the Biden administration to house an influx of unaccompanied minors; the president has blocked media outlets and American citizens from seeing the current conditions at the border, at the risk of exposing the real crisis created by his administration.

Democrats in both chambers were quick to condemn the inhumane conditions at the border during the Trump administration, but have yet to comment on the worsening crisis ballooning under Biden’s watch.

On the presidential campaign trail, Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to “shut down” detention centers at the border upon being elected; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) likened the conditions to “prisons;” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) argued that “children don’t belong in cages.”

In 2019, Democrats were quick to condemn the conditions at border facilities housing migrants who crossed the border illegally.



Now, they refuse to even call it a crisis when it clearly is. @joebiden's policies are wreaking havoc & @SenateDems are silent. https://t.co/yvqOMer7sJ pic.twitter.com/BGrkRrumcp — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 23, 2021

The same lawmakers who wasted no time criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration policy, which proved to be effective, now have no comment on a growing border crisis created by the new Democratic administration.