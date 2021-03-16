Small Business

Senate Confirms Isabel Guzman to Lead Small Business Administration

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senate Confirms Isabel Guzman to Lead Small Business Administration

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Senate confirmed Isabel Guzman to serve as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), after she previously served as the director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate. She was confirmed by a vote of 81-17.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Guzman will "fight for small businesses" as the pandemic continues.

The SBA under the Trump administration spearheaded the lifesaving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which allocated billions of dollars in forgivable loans to American small businesses suffering from coronavirus-related burdens. Both Republican and Democrat lawmakers are advocating to extend the PPP past the March 31 deadline, as small businesses continue to face lockdown challenges. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
A Comedian's Jokes at Grammys Sparked the Woke Left to Declare That His Mixed Race Marriage Was...Racist
Matt Vespa
Brutal New Ad Launched Against Manchin, Featuring DOJ Nominee's Alleged Ties to Cartel Heroin
Katie Pavlich
'Send Them to Delaware': How the Immigration Crisis Affects Those Who Grew Up By the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
New Poll Suggests Cuomo May Not Be Going Anywhere
Cortney O'Brien
Georgia Judge Indicates Absentee Ballots Could be Unsealed for Investigation into Potential Fraud
Reagan McCarthy
A Parent Who Criticized Critical Race Theory Has Been Placed on a Hit List For Harassment
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular