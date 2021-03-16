Senate Confirms Isabel Guzman to Lead Small Business Administration

The Senate confirmed Isabel Guzman to serve as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), after she previously served as the director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate. She was confirmed by a vote of 81-17.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Guzman will "fight for small businesses" as the pandemic continues.

We will confirm Isabel Guzman to oversee the SBA today



She comes from a family of small business owners



She served in President Obama’s SBA and California’s Office of Business and Economic Development



And she is going to fight for small businesses across America in this crisis — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 16, 2021

The SBA under the Trump administration spearheaded the lifesaving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which allocated billions of dollars in forgivable loans to American small businesses suffering from coronavirus-related burdens. Both Republican and Democrat lawmakers are advocating to extend the PPP past the March 31 deadline, as small businesses continue to face lockdown challenges.