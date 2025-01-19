Are You Shocked Biden Needed This to Prepare for What Would Be a...
Tipsheet

To the Shock of No One, Hamas' Latest Actions Might Cause Gaza Ceasefire to Collapse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 19, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

Katie wrote about it on January 15: Israel and Hamas came to terms with a ceasefire arrangement that would end hostilities and secure the release of the remaining hostages taken during the heinous October 7 attacks. 

The ceasefire was supposed to go into effect at 8:30 local time, but Hamas never agreed to release the names of the hostages they were supposed to release. The agreement had been approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, but this breach means the calm that was supposed to break out over the region is dead, at least for now. Airstrikes have resumed (via WaPo): 

A ceasefire in Gaza scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday was held up after Hamas delayed the release of the names of three hostages to be freed on day one. “The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area as long as Hamas does not comply,” Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said Sunday morning. Earlier, Hamas said they were committed to the deal, attributing the delay to technical reasons. The IDF carried out strikes in Gaza after the scheduled ceasefire time had passed, with Gaza’s Civil Defense saying that eight people were killed in the attacks. 

 […] 

Around 8:30 a.m. local time, Palestinians in Gaza began cheering and celebrating. Masked, armed men openly appeared in the streets, as shown in images broadcast by Al Jazeera. Bulldozers began clearing rubble in war-battered areas. But the Israel Defense Forces said it would continue to strike Gaza — shortly after 9 a.m., it said it had struck the Strip’s northern region with air and artillery fire. There were also reports in local media of tank fire in Rafah and more airstrikes in Gaza City. 

[…] 

Israel does not consider the ceasefire to be in effect until Hamas provides a list of returning hostages, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a news briefing shortly after 8:30 a.m., the time the agreement was set to formally start. “The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area as long as Hamas does not comply,” he added. 

Earlier, Hamas said it was late on turning in the names due to “technical reasons.”

