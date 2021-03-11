Illegal Immigration

Pete Snyder Spotlights Illegal Immigration Crime in New Ad

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pete Snyder Spotlights Illegal Immigration Crime in New Ad

Source: Courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder put the spotlight on illegal immigration crime in a new campaign ad, as Democrats continue to turn a blind eye to the border crisis. 

Snyder says in the ad that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) and former Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is likely to be the Democratic nominee again, will not “take violent illegals off of our streets,” vowing to “enforce the law” and “deport violent criminals.”

"Illegal immigration costs taxpayers billions," Snyder begins in the ad. "And it brings crimes and gangs into our communities. Northam and McAuliffe won't take violent illegals off of our streets, but I will. When I'm governor, I'll enforce the law and deport violent criminals."

Snyder pointed to the taxpayer dollars being spent on keeping illegal immigrants in the country, in addition to the clear safety risk for Virginia residents.

“The left wants open borders, but closed schools. It is going to take real leadership to put a stop to illegal immigration and make our streets safe again," Snyder said in a release. "Illegal immigration is costing taxpayers billions of dollars and putting their safety at risk— that ends with me as Virginia's governor."

Virginia is home to at least five “sanctuary” locations for illegal immigrants, according to the Center for Immigration Studies, including the city of Alexandria and Arlington, Fairfax, Albemarle, and Chesterfield counties. Snyder hopes to crack down on sanctuary city policies, while holding officials who push for them accountable for crimes committed by illegal immigrants. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Bill de Blasio: Cuomo 'Can No Longer Serve as Governor'
Reagan McCarthy
New Memo Shows National Guard Being Forced to Stay at U.S. Capitol, Despite a Lack of Resources
Katie Pavlich
Biden Moves Up the Date For When Democrats' Massive Pork Bill Will Become Law
Katie Pavlich
Poll Shows Parents Overwhelmingly Favor Reopening Schools
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
The New York Times' Response to Tucker Carlson Yesterday Is Why the Left Can't Use the 'Snowflake' Attack
Matt Vespa

Biden Is Giving a Big Speech Thursday Night...But Won't Take Questions
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular