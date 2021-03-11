Pete Snyder Spotlights Illegal Immigration Crime in New Ad

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder put the spotlight on illegal immigration crime in a new campaign ad, as Democrats continue to turn a blind eye to the border crisis.

Snyder says in the ad that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) and former Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is likely to be the Democratic nominee again, will not “take violent illegals off of our streets,” vowing to “enforce the law” and “deport violent criminals.”

"Illegal immigration costs taxpayers billions," Snyder begins in the ad. "And it brings crimes and gangs into our communities. Northam and McAuliffe won't take violent illegals off of our streets, but I will. When I'm governor, I'll enforce the law and deport violent criminals."

Snyder pointed to the taxpayer dollars being spent on keeping illegal immigrants in the country, in addition to the clear safety risk for Virginia residents.

“The left wants open borders, but closed schools. It is going to take real leadership to put a stop to illegal immigration and make our streets safe again," Snyder said in a release. "Illegal immigration is costing taxpayers billions of dollars and putting their safety at risk— that ends with me as Virginia's governor."

Virginia is home to at least five “sanctuary” locations for illegal immigrants, according to the Center for Immigration Studies, including the city of Alexandria and Arlington, Fairfax, Albemarle, and Chesterfield counties. Snyder hopes to crack down on sanctuary city policies, while holding officials who push for them accountable for crimes committed by illegal immigrants.