Joe Manchin

Joe Manchin to Vote to Confirm Xavier Becerra to Lead Department of HHS

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Manchin to Vote to Confirm Xavier Becerra to Lead Department of HHS

Source: AP Photo/Raymond Thompson

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) indicated on Thursday that he will vote to confirm President Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. 

Becerra received a tie vote on party lines in front of the Senate Finance Committee, forcing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to set up a discharge vote to advance Becerra out of committee. 

Republican Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said that he opposes Becerra’s controversial nomination, while Sens. Susan Collins (ME) and Lisa Murkowski (AK) remain undecided. 

"He's just out of the mainstream of his own party with regards to abortion and with regards to religious freedom," Romney said of the nominee on Wednesday, referencing Becerra's lawsuits against Catholics nuns for non-compliance with the contraceptive mandate. Becerra claimed in his initial confirmation hearing that he never took such legal action while serving as Attorney General of California.

With Manchin’s support, Becerra’s confirmation is likely. The West Virginia Democratic lawmaker helped torpedo Biden's nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Neera Tanden, who was eventually withdrawn. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Psaki Cornered on COVID Double Standard for International Travelers vs. Illegal Immigrants
Katie Pavlich
Bill de Blasio: Cuomo 'Can No Longer Serve as Governor'
Reagan McCarthy
Biden Moves Up the Date For When Democrats' Massive Pork Bill Will Become Law
Katie Pavlich
Prince William Defends Family Against Racist Claims
Cortney O'Brien
New Memo Shows National Guard Being Forced to Stay at U.S. Capitol, Despite a Lack of Resources
Katie Pavlich
Poll Shows Parents Overwhelmingly Favor Reopening Schools
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular