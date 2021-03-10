GOP Senate Arm Brings in Massive February Fundraising Haul

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) announced a substantial fundraising haul for the month of February as the 2022 midterm election heats up. Under the leadership of Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), the committee brought in $6.4 million in February and holds $15.1 million in its war chest. Of the $6.4 haul, $3.8 million was raised by online contributions, from 77,275 individual donors. The average donation was just $32.

The online donations outpaced that of February 2020, which Scott attributed to Senate Republicans’ “pro-family, pro-America agenda,” contrasted with Democrats’ “Socialist, open borders, high-tax, cancel culture agenda.”

“After a strong start to the year, the NRSC once again brought in an impressive haul in February,” Scott said on Wednesday. “With more than half of February donations coming from online contributions, it’s clear the grassroots energy is behind Senate Republicans and our pro-family, pro-America agenda in 2022 – not behind the Socialist, open borders, high-tax, cancel culture agenda pushed by Senate Democrats. The NRSC is well-equipped and ready to fight against radical liberal Democrats on all fronts this cycle.”

Scott hopes to leverage the Biden administration’s radical policy agenda to help Republicans take back the majority in the Senate in 2022, even with a few Senate Republicans retiring ahead of the midterm election.