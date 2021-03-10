EPA

McConnell Warns That Two Biden Nominees Will Kickstart a 'War on Domestic Energy'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 12:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
McConnell Warns That Two Biden Nominees Will Kickstart a 'War on Domestic Energy'

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered sharp criticism of two of President Biden’s cabinet nominees, Michael Regan and Deb Haaland, as the Senate moves forward with confirmation. After supporting most of Biden’s nominees, McConnell said he will not vote to confirm Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or Haaland to serve as Secretary of the Interior.

 McConnell said that these nominees will restart Democrats’ “war on domestic energy” with “radical policies on the menu.”

 The Republican leader pointed out that Regan, a top environmental regulator, is also a “longtime activist,” while Haaland is an original proponent of the job-killing Green New Deal.

Both Regan and Haaland will receive votes in the Senate on Wednesday, in addition to Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) nominee Marcia Fudge.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Another Biden Border Crisis is Brewing: Gangs, Cartels and Violent Crime
Katie Pavlich

State Department Frets Over Terrorists Acting Like Terrorists
Katie Pavlich

Secretary to Governor's Comment About Her Boss Andrew Cuomo Is Raising Eyebrows
Cortney O'Brien
Fauci Unable to Explain the 'Science' On Staying Mum If It's Safe for Vaccinated People to Travel
Julio Rosas
Psaki: Let's Avoid 'Labels' About This Border Non-Crisis -- And Talk to DHS Because It's Not 'Our Program'
Guy Benson
Tucker Carlson Takes a Break from Regular Programming to Absolutely Shred Meghan Markle
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular