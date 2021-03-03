Ron Johnson

GOP Senator to Force Full Reading of Hefty COVID Relief Package

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Mar 03, 2021 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Republicans are reportedly planning to force a full-reading of the lengthy, $2 trillion COVID relief bill being pushed by Democrats and the White House. The legislation with a hefty price tag is filled with unnecessary spending that is completely unrelated to the purpose of delivering relief to the American people burdened by the pandemic. The price tag of the Democrat-proposed package rivals that of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed in March of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

In hopes of trimming down the spending-heavy legislation, a few Senate Republicans aim to force the bill in its entirety to be read on the floor of the Senate. The effort to expose the bill’s non-coronavirus spending elements is spearheaded by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Any lawmaker can force a full reading on the floor of the upper chamber. The forced reading of the bill's text will delay the process by at least 10 hours, as Democrats hoped to quickly pass the package and hand a win to the Biden White House.

