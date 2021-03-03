'Squad' Member Proposes Radical Voting Measure During House Debate on HR 1

The House of Representatives is currently debating HR 1, also known as the “For the People Act,” which is Democrats’ attempt at tackling election security. The proposed changes would ultimately make Voter Identification laws illegal while propping up measures like automatic and same-day voter registration. The legislation does little to ramp up election security and prevent fraud.

In addition to the radical measures related to voter registration and identification, Democrat Congresswoman and “squad” member Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) proposed lowering the voting age so that 16-year-olds can vote in federal elections. Pressley claimed her proposal would “enfranchise” young voters.

Rep. @AyannaPressley: "My amendment gets to the heart of H.R. 1 and recognizes the contributions that young people continue to make to our democracy. By lowering the federal voting age from 18 to 16 years of age, my amendment would enfranchise young Americans." pic.twitter.com/83xaBB6NRD — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2021

House Republicans remain unified against HR 1, arguing that the legislation restricts freedom of speech and undermines election integrity. GOP lawmakers renamed the legislation the "For the Politicians" Act.

Democrats did not design #HR1 to protect your vote. They designed it to put a thumb on the scale of every election in America and keep the Swamp swampy. pic.twitter.com/Csyu9AX6Ce — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 3, 2021

H.R. 1 is a Pelosi power grab that limits free speech, uses public funds to fill her members’ campaign coffers, and empowers the federal government — not the people. pic.twitter.com/llhoY9QCMx — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) March 2, 2021

Let's be clear about the Democrats' election takeover bill:



It imposes a program to redirect federal money into their political campaign accounts.



That means your tax dollars may be used to fund Pelosi's campaign and run attack ads against Republicans.



Outrageous. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 2, 2021

A vote on HR 1 is expected on Wednesday night.