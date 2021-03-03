House Democrats

'Squad' Member Proposes Radical Voting Measure During House Debate on HR 1

The House of Representatives is currently debating HR 1, also known as the “For the People Act,” which is Democrats’ attempt at tackling election security. The proposed changes would ultimately make Voter Identification laws illegal while propping up measures like automatic and same-day voter registration. The legislation does little to ramp up election security and prevent fraud.

In addition to the radical measures related to voter registration and identification, Democrat Congresswoman and “squad” member Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) proposed lowering the voting age so that 16-year-olds can vote in federal elections. Pressley claimed her proposal would “enfranchise” young voters.

House Republicans remain unified against HR 1, arguing that the legislation restricts freedom of speech and undermines election integrity. GOP lawmakers renamed the legislation the "For the Politicians" Act.

A vote on HR 1 is expected on Wednesday night.

