Senate Republicans

After White House Withdraws Tanden's Nomination, Ben Sasse Issues a Warning to GOP Senators

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 02, 2021 9:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
After White House Withdraws Tanden's Nomination, Ben Sasse Issues a Warning to GOP Senators

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

The White House withdrew Neera Tanden’s nomination to serve as President Biden’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Tuesday night, after her confirmation appeared unlikely. Tanden’s nomination received bipartisan scrutiny given her history of toxic rhetoric.

While the administration's withdrawal of Tanden’s nomination is a win for Republicans, Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) urged the GOP to focus on stopping the confirmation of Xavier Becerra, who President Biden hopes will lead his Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Sasse accused Becerra of an “assault on the First Amendment,” referring to his lawsuits related to the contraceptive mandate, and deemed him a “culture war super-soldier.”

During his confirmation before the Senate Finance Committee, Sasse slammed Becerra for his attacks on religious liberty. In his capacity as California's Attorney General, Becerra targeted the Little Sisters of the Poor for resisting compliance with the contraceptive mandate. Becerra denied this, but Sasse brought the receipts.

Tanden is the first of Biden’s nominees to be withdrawn, and was viewed as one of the more controversial picks by the president. Becerra is still under consideration by the Senate, while other nominees, including Merrick Garland, are seeing easier confirmation processes.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Michigan Completes Comprehensive Post-election Audit. Here's What Was Discovered.
Beth Baumann

Nursing Home Was Caught 'Dumping' Residents to Profit Off COVID Patients
Beth Baumann

Gavin Newsom's Reaction to Texas Reopening Is a Sight to Behold
Matt Vespa
While Dr. Seuss' People Caved to the Unhinged Left, Jeep Ran Them Over
Matt Vespa
Ridiculous: How Dr. Seuss Enterprises Caved to the Outrageous Shrieks of the Woke Mob
Matt Vespa

Latest: Neera Tanden Pulls Her Nomination for OMB Director
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular